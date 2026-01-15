Atlanta police investigating shooting at NE Atlanta warming center

article

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting on Merritt Avenue. The location is tied to a recreation center serving as a warming center. Police have not released any specific details about the shooting, including how many were shot



Atlanta police are investigating a report of "multiple" people shot in the 400 block of Merritt Avenue, though details remain unclear.

What we know:

According to a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, the address corresponds to the Central Park Recreation Center, which is currently being used as a city warming center.

Police have confirmed a shooting took place inside of a warming center, but have not clarified what was meant by "multiple."

The recreation center is located near Central Park Place NE and North Avenue NE in northeast Atlanta.

This remains a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.