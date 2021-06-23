Atlanta police investigating deadly shooting near Old Fourth Ward
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was fatally shot on a street in Old Fourth Ward Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said there is a crime scene at 509 Boulevard NE.
SKYFOX 5 is headed to the scene.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.