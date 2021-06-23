Atlanta police investigating deadly shooting near Old Fourth Ward

article

Atlanta police said a man was fatally shot on a street in Old Fourth Ward Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said there is a crime scene at 509 Boulevard NE.

SKYFOX 5 is headed to the scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

