Atlanta police investigating Midtown Atlanta incident in parking lot

The Brief Police investigating after shots fired and vehicles damaged in Midtown Atlanta. Officers took at least one person into custody early Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing others run away as police arrived.



Atlanta police are investigating after shots were fired and vehicles were damaged early Tuesday in Midtown Atlanta.

Midtown parking lot investigation

What we know:

Atlanta police say officers were on a "directed patrol" in the 1100 block of Crescent Avenue NE when they observed a "suspicious" male fire a gun towards a white sedan. It appears the occupant of the white sedan possibly observed the man, identified as Frank Watt, crouching beside his or her vehicle and pulled out a gun. Watt then allegedly fired several shots at the person in the white sedan as it drove away. It was at this point, Atlanta police officers intervened and detained Watt.

Officers remained at the scene in a parking lot in Midtown until the early hours of Tuesday morning to conduct their investigation. They cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to witness who said they saw at least four vehicles that appeared to have been broken into. They also told FOX 5 they saw multiple people running away as police arrived. FOX 5 Atlanta observed heavily-damaged vehicles in the parking lot and observed at least one vehicle being towed away.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not yet released any information about what happened to the damaged vehicles that were seen at the scene.

Witness accounts

What they're saying:

One witness described the chaotic scene as people began realizing what happened to their property. "Come upstairs, come outside, we come outside and it's all police everywhere," the witness said. "A lot of people got their car broken into and they did what they had to do because I hear they got a couple guys."

This is a developing story. Information subject to change. Check back for updates.