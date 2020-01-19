Atlanta Police investigate Auburn Avenue shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting on Auburn Avenue near Bell Street.
According to investigators the shooting happened after an argument over parking Saturday night.
The victim was shot inside of a building located on the corner of Bell Street and Auburn Avenue. Police said the victim is a male in his 20's and is listed in critical condition.
The suspect was arrested on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.