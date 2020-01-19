Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Police investigate Auburn Avenue shooting

ATLANTA -  Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting on Auburn Avenue near Bell Street.

According to investigators the shooting happened after an argument over parking Saturday night.

 The victim was shot inside of a building located on the corner of Bell Street and Auburn Avenue. Police said the victim is a male in his 20's and is listed in critical condition.  

The suspect was arrested on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.