Atlanta Police investigate after shots fired in parking garage

Atlanta Police are investigating after gunshots were fired during an attempted drug deal Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the Target store parking garage at Atlantic Station around 7:30 p.m. where an off-duty Atlanta Metropolitan State College police officer said he was called about shots being fired.

The off-duty officer found 29-year-old Walter Horton Jr. and detained him.

The early investigation found that Horton went to the parking garage in an attempt to sell drugs to another male. At some point during the attempted deal, a gun was pulled out and shot were fired. Horton ran to his Jeep and the unidentified male ran to a separate car

No one was injured during the incident, police confirmed.

Officers were able to recover 51 grams of marijuana.

Horton was charged with the sale of marijuana and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

An investigation into the incident continues.

