Atlanta Chick-fil-A robbery: Suspect threatens to 'die about some chicken'

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man who robbed a Chick-fil-A drive-through on MLK Jr. Drive. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill employees over chicken before grabbing cash from the register. The man fled the scene in a silver or light-colored SUV with over $200 in stolen money.



Atlanta police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened Chick-fil-A employees and stole over $200 from a drive-through cash register on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Tuesday night.

What we know:

The restaurant is located just east of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. According to the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny Unit, the man seen in the video stole more than $200 around 9:40 p.m.

The man reportedly told employees, "You are going to serve me or get ready to die about some chicken."

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera robbing a Chick-fil-A drive-through located in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta on March 17, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

That prompted the employees to flee from the drive-through window area.

The man, who appears to be wearing a dark hoodie, then reaches in through the window and pulls money from the cash register.

What we don't know:

The man then drove off in a silver or light-colored SUV.

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera robbing a Chick-fil-A drive-through located in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta on March 17, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information in the case or who may recognize the man is being asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.