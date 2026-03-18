Mayor Andre Dickens delivers 2026 Atlanta State of the City address

The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the state of the city is strong. The mayor delivered his State of the City address Wednesday night at Woodruff Arts Center. He touted rising graduation rates, drop in crime, and increased affordable housing.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens declared the city's status "strong" during his annual State of the City address Wednesday night at the Woodruff Arts Center, citing improvements in public safety, housing, and education despite a decline in federal support.

Highlights of the city's progress

What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens says Atlanta is on firm footing. "The state of our city is strong," the mayor said.

Mayor Dickens delivered his State of the City address at Woodruff Arts Center. The mayor extolled what he pointed to as achievements in public safety, city finances, and education during his second term.

Attendees of the 2026 Atlanta State of the City address files into the Woodruff Arts Center on March 18, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

‘We’ve brought down crime’

What they're saying:

"We’ve been named a top five city for affordable housing production after building over 13,000 affordable housing units! We opened over 500 rapid housing units and provided services and care to those experiencing homelessness.

"Graduation rates are the highest they’ve ever been in the city’s history.

Mayor Andre Dickens gives his Atlanta State of the City address at the Woodruff Arts Center on March 18, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"We’ve brought down crime. Homicides: down 40%. Shootings: down 30%. And overall, violent crime is down.

"We’ve achieved AAA bond ratings and raised the city’s minimum wage," Mayor Dickens said.

All this, he says, at a time when the Trump administration cut federal funding to many blue cities. "Federal funding support has dried up. So that means we have to do more on our own," the mayor said.

Former Mayor Bill Campbell says the White House has been hostile to cities. "Mayor Dickens has done a remarkable job under very difficult circumstances," Campbell said. "Now, he has got an administration that has absolutely no commitment to cities, whatsoever, in fact, very little commitment to people of color."

A handful of protesters were outside as Mayor Andre Dickens made his State of the City address at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta on March 18, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Challenges and criticisms

The other side:

Outside, a handful of protesters said the mayor should do more for people in need. "He needs to come out here and speak to the people who are going to be affected," said Kat Taylor, with advocacy group Georgia Voices United. "We want to see more policymaking sure that labor is safe, we want to make sure having policy about a diversion plan instead of arresting people."