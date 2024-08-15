Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police hunt for gunmen in apartment complex car shooting spree

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 15, 2024 10:32pm EDT
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta police are searching for the two men in this image for shooting up cars at an apartment complex located at 50 Mount Zion SW on Jan. 9, 2024. article

Atlanta police are searching for the two men in this image for shooting up cars at an apartment complex located at 50 Mount Zion SW on Jan. 9, 2024.  (Supplied)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men wanted for shooting up vehicles in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex last month. 

Officers responded to 50 Mount Zion SW on July 10 after receiving a report of a shooting. According to the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit, two men were caught on camera immediately following the shooting, which damaged a woman’s vehicle.  

Police believe the two men fired handguns into the cars the previous day.  

No one was injured. 

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. 

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). 