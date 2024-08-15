Atlanta police hunt for gunmen in apartment complex car shooting spree

article

Atlanta police are searching for two men wanted for shooting up vehicles in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex last month.

Officers responded to 50 Mount Zion SW on July 10 after receiving a report of a shooting. According to the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit, two men were caught on camera immediately following the shooting, which damaged a woman’s vehicle.

Police believe the two men fired handguns into the cars the previous day.

No one was injured.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).