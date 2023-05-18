Atlanta Police, first responders train together in mock active shooter situation

Atlanta Police and other first responders came together Thursday for a several hours-long active shooter training exercise in Oakland Cemetery.

It may seem like a random location, but that is the point.

Atlanta Police say that is the best way to prepare first responders for situations like the one in Midtown Atlanta two weeks ago.

"What we learned from Midtown is being implemented today," said Chief Darin Schierbaum. "We actually look at other events across the country, and to see what has happened in other cities and states."

VIDEO RELEASED OF ATLANTA PD RESPONSE TO MEDICAL BUILDING SHOOTING IN MIDTOWN

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Atlanta Police perform an active shooter training along with Atlanta Fire and other first responders at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta on May 18, 2023. (FOX 5)

Atlanta Police officers joined Atlanta Fire and other agencies to make sure everyone is ready to react in an emergency.

"We can't hope that it will never happen, we have to gauge our training, design our training where if it does happen, our folks are ready," said Paul Merritt with APD.

APD says active shooter exercises like the one Thursday are done at least once a quarter to reinforce what is already being taught in training. In the past, simulations have been done at the Georgia Aquarium and College Football Hall of Fame.

"What we try to do is pick those locations that are not ideal to put our members in situations that they are not prepared for," said Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith.

"We need a public safety training center, so we're never held hostage to someone else's calendar to say ‘yes’ Atlanta, you can come today," Schierbaum said.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Atlanta Police released images of officers responding to an active shooter call at a Northside Hospital medical building in Midtown Atlanta on May 3, 2023. (Atlanta Police Department)

With the Midtown shooting still fresh on the minds of many, APD says Thursday's training is about making sure officers are ready to serve and protect.

"The reason they're able to rise to the occasion, like we saw two weeks ago, is because they do this over and over and over so if they have to put their lives on the line to save lives, that they're able to do so," Schierbaum said.