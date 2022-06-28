Atlanta police find child wandering street alone wearing only Spiderman underpants, backpack

article

The Atlanta Police Department is trying to reunite a child found wandering alone on a southeast Atlanta street with their family.

Police said the child is four years old and officers believe his name is Jordan. Police found the child wandering alone on Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Police said the child's mother is possibly named Katy.

Police said the child was found wearing only Spiderman underwear and carrying a gray and blue backpack.

The child has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 3-foot-5 tall and 42 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows their parents is asked to call 911 or contact Detective William Walters at 404-546-4260.