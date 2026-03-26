Atlanta police 'bomb proofing' horses for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Atlanta Police are training on horseback to manage massive crowds expected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The mounted unit provides a high vantage point to identify and respond to security issues in congested areas. Officers from Cobb County, Savannah, and Memphis will join Atlanta’s team to provide roughly two dozen horses.



The world is coming to Atlanta this summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and public safety is a top priority as the city prepares to host eight matches, including a semifinal.

What we know:

With thousands of fans expected downtown, the Atlanta Police Department is stepping up training, including for a unit that will be highly visible in the crowds.

When people think of World Cup security, they might picture officers on the ground or in the air. But in Atlanta, police on horseback will also play a key role in crowd control and keeping fans safe.

In downtown Atlanta, horses and officers recently took to the streets to train ahead of what will be one of the biggest events the city has ever hosted.

The Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol Unit is preparing for the World Cup by working alongside partners from Cobb County Sheriff's Office and other agencies. Police say the team trains weekly with Cobb County, bringing riders into downtown Atlanta while also practicing crowd control techniques at Cobb’s facility.

The department says the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is its primary partner agency for the tournament, with additional support coming from agencies in Savannah and Memphis. Officials say they expect to have roughly two dozen horses available.

What they're saying:

"We do what we call bomb-proofing, desensitizing, we get these horses accustomed to loud noises, large crowds, because you've seen probably fans at soccer games could bring marching band instruments, flags, fireworks," said Lt. Greg Lyon with the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers say being on horseback gives them a major advantage because they are elevated above the crowd, a vantage point they say could be critical as large numbers of fans gather at the stadium, fan festivals and Centennial Olympic Park.

"When Drifter and I are in a crowd of people, we're going into a really congested area, parking lots, we can see over the cars, we can see over everybody's head. It gives us a great vantage point to identify problems and respond to them," Lyon said.

Officers say they are preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.

"I'm optimistic that we're not going to be needing that capacity. I'm pretty hopeful that we don't have to, we're not going to have to do that, but we are training as if we are," Lyon said.

Police say their role will go beyond security. During training Thursday, officers were seen interacting with members of the public, including teens who stopped to pet the horses.

"Our main goal is to simply be ambassadors of the city and be able to help people get them where they need to go," Lyon said.

Officers say the training began last year as they work to ensure they are ready for the world this summer.