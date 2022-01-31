Atlanta police experience hiring delays

Amid a pledge to accelerate the hiring of police officers in Atlanta, the newest recruit class is unable to start training.

More than two dozen cadets had been scheduled to start in the academy this week. The classes have been delayed at least until March 10.

Two other classes are proceeding.

Why has the third class been put off?

Cadets say they have been told there are not enough instructors to handle an additional class right now.

But a spokesperson for the department, Sgt. John Chafee cited other reasons such as a lack of space to accommodate more students and the need to social distance in the space that is available.

In the meantime, the new hires have been distributed throughout the zones.

Atlanta Police Department supervisors will try to find something productive for them to do while they wait.

But there are few options due to restrictions.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has pledged to hire 250 officers for 2022.

