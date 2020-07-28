Atlanta police directed to clear 'bottle boys' from streets

Atlanta police have been directed to clear the streets of the youngsters who sell water at major intersections.

Motorists have made countless complaints about safety and aggressive behavior on the part of some of the boys.

All during the summer, the so called "bottle boys" dart out in to intersections with water in both hands. Many times, they do not look before lurching. One 9-year-old got hit.

Atlanta mayor says APD, partners will work to stop 'bottle boy' issue

Worse than that, the city has seen some criminal behavior. Ryan Malaton, a local business owner who had discussed with his staff a possible sponsorship of neighborhood boys, told police he had his wallet snatched by one boy as he purchased water from another youngster.

"I could have caught the boy," Malaton said, "but I don't even want to think about what I might have done, if I had."

Atlanta police officer finds teenage 'bottle boy' found with gun

Malaton said it is long overdue to get the boys off the streets.