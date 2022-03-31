Atlanta Police Department car shortage affects response times

It is well known the Atlanta Police Department has a shortage of manpower.

The city also is coping with a shortage of patrol cars that are capable of running 24 hours a day.

"It's the perfect storm," said Kevin Knapp, a lieutenant and the president of the police union.

ATLANTA POLICE PLAN TO MOVE MORE OFFICERS TO AIRPORT AFTER GATE ASSAULT

There is a combination of issues that have led to the shortage from a backlog of vehicles delivered for service at the city garage, to a backup with city vendors who handle many of the cars to cruisers wrecked in accidents.

The situation, in some cases, has forced supervisors to double up officers in a single car for a shift.

When that happens, some neighborhoods will not have a customary designated patrol car close by to answer a call.

Minutes can tick away as the car with two officers rushes to cover a larger zone location than normal.

Chief Rodney Bryant's office said adjustments are constantly being made to get vehicles "to those areas that need" a response.

Atlanta has ordered 54 new patrol cars. But with the backup in production for new vehicles, APD does not expect those vehicles will be added to the fleet this year.

Meanwhile, even very old vehicles closing in on two hundred thousand miles on the odometer are being used. The officers are not comfortable using old equipment for what could be an emergency.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE