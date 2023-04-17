Atlanta Police crash barbeque, find 'supermarket' drug house

Narcotics officers crashed a barbeque party in south Atlanta.

It coincided with a drug warrant they planned to execute on a home on Hendrix Avenue.

And that home had enough drugs of all types that investigators likened it to a supermarket, according to Atlanta Police supervisor Lt. Robert Albertini.

The activity was so brazen, officers say sales were offered inside and outside the home.

They even found some pills packaged in baby bottles.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

In addition to narcotics and cash, officers confiscated six weapons.

One of those guns had an attachment that allows for automatic fire.

Albertini said seizing weapons is every bit as important as taking illegal drugs out of neighborhoods.

"With the potential for innocent people to be struck in a crossfire," Albertini said, "it is that much more important to get these guns".

Walter McCarter (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The man investigators were looking for was at the party.

They arrested Walter McCarter on a myriad of charges.