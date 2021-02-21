Atlanta police continue search for missing woman last seen in January

article

Atlanta police are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing woman who has not been seen since early January.

According to investigators, Diane Wallace was last seen at 1530 Stokes Ave, Atlanta GA 30310 on January 2, 2021. She is being reported missing by her daughter.

Wallace is described by police as a 66-year-old African-American woman, around 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

She was last spotted wearing khaki pants, green trench coat.

Anyone with information on Wallace's whereabout should immediately dial 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.



