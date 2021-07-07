Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant has candid conversation about city's crime

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said despite the higher crime numbers the city is safe and he is putting more officers on the street.

Chief Bryant had a candid discussion with reporters on Wednesday about crime in the city.

"Are we a safe city? Absolutely we are. The chances of you getting shot while walking down the street are very low," the chief affirmed.

"Most of the homicides and violent crimes are not stranger-to-stranger, but rather people who know one another and have poor conflict resolution skills. Gang violence is second or third," the chief insists.

The chief took questions and talked about everything from street racing, which he said is not just an Atlanta problem, to the city's divide over the so-called water boys, the young boys seen selling water along busy roadways. He also spoke about the much focused on crime numbers that so many are talking about which includes 72 murders to date this year.

The chief said the city is combating crime through partnerships with the FBI, GBI, and Georgia State University police among other agencies.

Stolen weapons are another huge problem. The chief said the public can all help out there.

"Please do not leave your gun in your glove department. The bad guys look in there. You should use a lockbox or the trunk to secure your weapon," Chief Bryant insisted.

The city has experienced 72 murders this year and 158 murders last year.

"We have one of the best homicide teams in the country, so if you commit a crime, we are going to find you," the veteran lawman said.

As the department reimagines policing following last summer’s protests after the George Floyd murder, the chief plans to hire 250 officers during this current fiscal year.

"Seven new hires a week are coming across my desk. People love Atlanta and we are hiring a marketing specialist to tell the nation our story, which will help with recruitment," the chief said.

The chief also suggested residents volunteer with the Police Athletics League if they want to make a difference and improve the city.

