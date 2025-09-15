Atlanta Police body camera audit: Usage jumps, chief touts successes

The Brief Body camera use in Atlanta police dispatch calls jumped from 33% in 2018 to 88% in 2025, a more than 50% increase. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says body cameras have transformed law enforcement by improving accountability, investigations, and public trust. Updated technology now automatically activates cameras during critical moments, with footage stored at least five years and reviewed by supervisors.



Nearly nine out of 10 Atlanta police officers now wear body cameras, a dramatic increase from just a few years ago, and the city’s top cop says the technology has transformed the way officers do their jobs.

Atlanta Police body cameras

What we know:

A new audit of the Atlanta Police Department found 88 percent of dispatch calls now include body camera video, up more than 50 percent since the last audit in 2018. Back then, only about a third of calls had camera footage.

Auditors noted that camera technology has improved, with longer battery life, wider lenses, and automatic activation whenever an officer unholsters a firearm or a patrol car’s lights and sirens are turned on. The video is stored for at least five years and is randomly reviewed by supervisors.

Atlanta body cam audit

What they're saying:

"In our previous 2018 audit, we found about 33% of dispatch calls had body-worn camera video," said auditor Lindsay KuhnLindsay Kuhn. "The department improved compliance by over 50%. It had video for 88% of its calls."

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum credited the cameras with boosting accountability and strengthening public trust. "I think the best thing that has happened to American law enforcement is the body-worn camera," Schierbaum said. "It gives us clarity on calls, enhances our investigations, and helps us in so many different areas."

Schierbaum said having an outside team assess the program is essential. "To have an independent body to be able to review all facets of public safety, particularly body-worn cameras, is important," he said.

APD body-worn cameras in action

Dig deeper:

The cameras have captured critical moments, including the 2023 stop of church deacon Johnny Hollman, who died after a Taser was ysed by an officer during a traffic stop. Prosecutors later said the body camera video was central in their decision not to charge the officer.

Body cameras are now required for all Atlanta officers from the rank of lieutenant on down.