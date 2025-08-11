Atlanta police ask public to help find 67-year-old Shelton Turner

The Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit is asking for help to find 67-year-old Shelton Turner.

What we know:

Turner was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 28, 2025, at 1783 Johnson Road NW.

He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

He is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 180 pounds. Police provided a photograph.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.