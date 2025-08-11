Atlanta police ask public to help find 67-year-old Shelton Turner
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit is asking for help to find 67-year-old Shelton Turner.
What we know:
Turner was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 28, 2025, at 1783 Johnson Road NW.
He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
He is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 180 pounds. Police provided a photograph.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details and image for this article.