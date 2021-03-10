Atlanta police arrest homicide suspect at traffic stop

Atlanta police said officers arrested a suspect in an October 2020 murder at a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Police said 27-year-old Derrick Elliot, who was wanted for the Oct. 13, 2020, murder of 26-year-old Kewan Cody.

Officials said officers conducted a traffic stop at 190 Marietta St. on Tuesday. Officers said they saw a passenger throw something from the vehicle prior to coming to a complete stop.

Officials said officers identified the occupants in the vehicle and realized one passenger, Elliot, had an active warrant for murder. The officers detained Elliot and placed him into custody. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

Police said the initial crime occurred on Oct. 13 when police responded to 402 Sawtell Avenue. They discovered the body of Cody, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives began to investigate the circumstances surrounding Cody's death and identified Elliot as the lone suspect.

