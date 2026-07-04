Atlanta police arrest 5 protesters during Peachtree Road Race

The Brief Five protesters were arrested at the annual Peachtree Road Race on Saturday morning after entering the race route and blocking a portion of the street. The individuals utilized a specialized "sleeping dragon" maneuver to deliberately slow down law enforcement efforts to remove them, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Atlanta police officers arrested all five individuals on the scene for pedestrian traffic violations and city ordinance offenses, the agency said.



A group of demonstrators protested on the Peachtree Road Race route Saturday morning, leading to multiple arrests by Atlanta police.

What we know:

Five protesters entered the Peachtree Road Race route and blocked a portion of the street, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

To hinder their removal from the area, the protesters utilized a tactic known as the "sleeping dragon" maneuver, which involves locking themselves together, the agency said.

Atlanta Police Department units responded to clear the path and arrested all five individuals. The protesters face charges pending city ordinances and pedestrian traffic offenses, Atlanta police confirmed.

What they're saying:

Posts on social media showed the five linking arms in the road along the race route.

"Five Black Women were arrested during the Peachtree Road Race — one of many #America250 Celebrations today. Why? Because, as Black feminists, we refuse to endure another 250 of what the United States of America has done here in Atlanta and across the world," protest organizers wrote on Instagram.

According to subsequent posts, the five arrested have been released from jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the names or ages of the five individuals who were arrested. Additionally, the Atlanta Police Department did not state the specific location along the 6.2-mile course.