Atlanta police arrest 5 protesters during Peachtree Road Race
ATLANTA - A group of demonstrators protested on the Peachtree Road Race route Saturday morning, leading to multiple arrests by Atlanta police.
What we know:
Five protesters entered the Peachtree Road Race route and blocked a portion of the street, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
To hinder their removal from the area, the protesters utilized a tactic known as the "sleeping dragon" maneuver, which involves locking themselves together, the agency said.
Atlanta Police Department units responded to clear the path and arrested all five individuals. The protesters face charges pending city ordinances and pedestrian traffic offenses, Atlanta police confirmed.
What they're saying:
Posts on social media showed the five linking arms in the road along the race route.
"Five Black Women were arrested during the Peachtree Road Race — one of many #America250 Celebrations today. Why? Because, as Black feminists, we refuse to endure another 250 of what the United States of America has done here in Atlanta and across the world," protest organizers wrote on Instagram.
According to subsequent posts, the five arrested have been released from jail.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the names or ages of the five individuals who were arrested. Additionally, the Atlanta Police Department did not state the specific location along the 6.2-mile course.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Atlanta Police Department and Instagram posts.