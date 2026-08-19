Senoia attack: Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman during walk

The Brief U.S. Marshals and the Fayette County SWAT team arrested Isaiah Phillips of Fayetteville in connection with an attempted sexual assault in Senoia. Investigators identified Phillips through surveillance video near the scene, FOX 5 has learned. Police said the woman fought off her attacker after she was grabbed from behind while walking near downtown Senoia Sunday night.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a woman who fought off her attacker while walking near downtown Senoia Sunday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman fights off attacker on Travis Street before escaping

What we know:

U.S. Marshals and the Fayette County SWAT team arrested Isaiah Phillips of Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, FOX 5 has learned.

Phillips was identified through surveillance video captured near the scene of the attack, according to information obtained by FOX 5.

Senoia police are expected to release additional details about the arrest later Wednesday morning.

Woman fought off attacker

The backstory:

The attack happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Travis Street between Clark Street and Bridge Street.

Senoia police said the woman was walking when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman fought back and managed to break free, causing her attacker to run from the scene.

Police launched a search and asked anyone who had been near downtown Senoia, the Senoia Post Office, the railroad tracks or the Gin Street Properties area around the time of the attack to report anything suspicious they may have seen.

Surveillance video helps identify suspect

What's next:

FOX 5 has learned investigators used surveillance video from near the scene to identify Phillips as the suspect.

U.S. Marshals and the Fayette County SWAT team then took Phillips into custody Wednesday.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about where Phillips was arrested or the specific charges he faces.

Senoia police are expected to provide more information about the investigation and arrest later Wednesday.