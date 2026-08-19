Man dies months after downtown Atlanta attack; police seek tips
ATLANTA - A man found injured outside a downtown Atlanta parking garage in January died from his injuries months later, and police are asking for help to uncover what happened.
What we know:
Atlanta police officers responded to 15 Peachtree Street NW on Jan. 11 and found an injured man.
The man was taken to Grady Hospital and died from his injuries on June 23, according to police.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the victim's identity or detail what caused his injuries outside the parking garage.
It remains unclear if investigators have identified any suspects or motive in the case.
What you can do:
Tipsters can contact Det. S. DeMeester at 404-558-9156 or call Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $5,000 reward for information.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details on the investigation, timeline and Crime Stoppers reward.