Mother speaks out after Atlanta sisters' alleged kidnapping

The Brief The mother of two young sisters allegedly kidnapped by their babysitter says she is grateful to have her daughters home but remains shaken by what happened. Atlanta police body camera video shows officers breaking into a locked, unairconditioned trailer where 4-year-old Zola Cooper and 11-month-old Nora Cooper were found Monday. Suspect Lakesha Brown faces kidnapping and first-degree child cruelty charges.



The mother of two young sisters rescued from a locked trailer in southwest Atlanta is speaking about the emotional toll of seeing police body camera video showing the moment officers found her children.

What they're saying:

Elicia Redding said she is grateful to have 4-year-old Zola Cooper and 11-month-old Nora Cooper back in her arms, but she struggles when she thinks about what could have happened to them.

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Redding said watching the body camera video released by Atlanta police brought the ordeal back.

"It felt like everything just reoccurred. And it's getting to me in my head. But I got to be strong for my kids," Redding said.

Officers break into locked trailer

What we know:

Body camera video shows Atlanta officers desperately trying to get inside the trailer Monday after the sisters were reported missing.

RELATED: Bodycam footage released of officers rescuing missing girls

Officers initially tried to break a lock before someone arrived with bolt cutters. Once inside, police found the two girls along with Brown, according to investigators.

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Police said residents at the southwest Atlanta apartment complex reported hearing children crying inside the locked trailer.

Redding said hearing her daughters crying in the video was particularly difficult.

"I couldn't look at the whole thing when I heard my babies crying," she said.

Redding also recalled seeing her older daughter respond when police ordered those inside the trailer to put their hands up.

"When the police said, 'Put your hands up,' and my baby put her hands up. It's so sad," she said.

Mother says she met suspect online

The backstory:

Redding said she met Brown about a year ago through a Facebook group for mothers and knew her as "Rose." She said Brown had spent enough time around the family that her children called her "Auntie."

Brown, 42, is now charged with kidnapping and first-degree child cruelty.

Redding said she does not know what Brown allegedly intended to do with her daughters.

"I don't know if she was trying to take them away somewhere or she was hiding, just trying to hide with them, I don't know," Redding said.

Police have said the girls were found in dangerous conditions. The trailer was not air-conditioned, and temperatures outside were near 100 degrees at the time of the rescue.

Redding said she now wants Brown held accountable for what she says her family endured.

Atlanta police talk about rescue

What they're saying:

Several police officers also spoke on Wednesday about the search and rescue of the two young girls.

Atlanta police said officers conducting surveillance at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex eventually heard what sounded like a baby cooing inside a trailer. After banging on the trailer, they heard a child crying and decided they needed to get inside immediately, especially given the temperature.

After an attempt to break the lock with a cinder block failed, officers used bolt cutters to get inside. Police found both girls and the kidnapping suspect in the trailer. Investigators said the only source of cooling appeared to be a box fan, there were no apparent restroom facilities and the youngest child's diaper was full.

Note: Police also explained why they entered the way they did versus a "door" on the side of the trailer. They explained their tool wouldn't work properly because of the construction of the trailer.

Detectives said hearing the children cry created an immediate sense of urgency. One officer said the priority became getting inside "at any means necessary." Both girls were taken to the hospital and were reported to be in good health before being reunited with their mother.