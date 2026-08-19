Atlanta is a little less buggy, but Georgia still knows fun

The Brief Atlanta dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 on Thumbtack's ranking of U.S. cities with the biggest pest problems. The ranking is based on pest control service requests made through Thumbtack. Georgia ranks No. 20 among the nation's most fun states in a separate WalletHub study, but comes in 37th for nightlife.



Here's some good news Atlantans may not want to brag about: The city has become slightly less buggy.

What we know:

Atlanta dropped one spot on Thumbtack's annual ranking of cities with the biggest pest problems, moving from No. 4 last year to No. 5 this year.

That's still a top-five finish, but in this case, moving down the rankings is probably worth celebrating.

Where are the bugs?

What they're saying:

Thumbtack, an online marketplace for home services, created the ranking by analyzing pest control service requests across the country.

Washington, D.C., claimed the top spot, followed by Dallas, Austin and Baltimore. Atlanta rounded out the top five.

Georgia ranks among top 20 states for fun

What they're saying:

If the pest news has you itching to get out of the house, another new ranking offers better news for Georgia.

WalletHub ranked Georgia No. 20 on its list of the most fun states in America.

The study considered factors including entertainment, recreation, restaurants, movie theaters and nightlife.

Georgia performed even better for entertainment and recreation, coming in at No. 15 nationally.

Night owls, however, might disagree with the state's overall showing. Georgia ranked just No. 37 for nightlife.