Atlanta police announce launch to first car take-home program

The Atlanta Police Department announced a first-of-a-kind plan to launch a car take-home program.

The notable blue color and red stripes of Atlanta squad cars are expected to be a thing of the past. Councilman Dustin Hillis says that design is costly compared to the way other departments are currently purchasing cars.

Agencies today are able to buy already fully equipped patrol cars instead of having to retrofit vehicle packages the way the Atlanta Police Department has done for years.

The new look of the patrol cars has not yet been confirmed.

