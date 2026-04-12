Atlanta police: 14-year-old accused of murder in 12-year-old's death

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested a 14-year-old boy for murder after a 12-year-old was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a home on Lathrop Street SE. The suspect is currently being held at the Metro Youth Detention Center while the investigation continues.



A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge after a 12-year-old was shot and killed at a southeast Atlanta home Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants for the 14-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting in the 1890 block of Lathrop Street SE. The teenager was taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center.

RELATED: 12-year-old dies after being shot in southeast Atlanta

The backstory:

Atlanta police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home around 2 p.m.

Responding officers arrived at the scene, which is a private home, to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest.

Emergency responders rushed the child to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Investigators said the shooting happened inside the home.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting. It is also unclear if the two minors and their parents who were questioned at the scene remain part of the active investigation.