Atlanta gynecologist, pharmacists sentenced in massive 'pill mill' operation

Thirteen people, including a gynecologist and two pharmacists based in Atlanta have been sentenced for helping operate a "pill mill" network that allegedly dispensed and prescribed addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of prescription drugs.

Anthony Mills, a medical doctor licensed to practice medicine, specifically gynecology, in Georgia since 1997, was one of the accused.

Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said Mills had operated the pill mill out of his own home since at least October 2018. Buchanan claimed Mills issued prescriptions for hundreds of controlled substances, like large amounts of Oxycodone, to addicts and drug dealing sponsors in exchange for cash.

Buchanan said Mills didn't obtain prior medical records for his patients, conduct physical exams, or establish a valid patient-physician relationship with any of them before issuing the prescriptions. In fact, Mills was accused of writing some of those prescriptions in the names of people whose identities had been stolen, that were incarcerated, or were dead.



"Pharmaceutical products that are distributed for nonmedical reasons can be just as deadly as illicit drugs," said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

According to the attorney, many of those illegitimate prescriptions were then knowingly filled by licensed pharmacist Raphael Ogunsusi through his pharmacies, Evansmill Pharmacy and Retox Pharmacy located in Stonecrest and Conyers. Ogunsusi allegedly accepted large cash payments, as much as $900 sometimes, for each individual prescription, then falsified the pricing information on his pharmacy's computers. He was accused of instructing his employees, including another pharmacist, to do the same.

It was also alleged that multiple "pill sponsors" who obtained the prescriptions from Mills or Ogunsusi, went on to sell them to drug addicts.

"These individuals showed no regard for the safety and well-being of our community when illegally distributing prescription drugs," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

The following people were listed as defendants in the case and were charged as mentioned:

Anthony Mills, M.D., 57, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to 11 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Raphael Ogunsusi, RPh, 71, of Conyers, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and money laundering and was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison and one year of supervised release.

Moses Kirigwi, RPh, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to using a telephone in connection with the unlawful dispensing and distribution of prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to 90 days in prison and one year of supervised release with the first three months served in home detention.

Thomika Riley, 50, of McDonough, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Brittany Tinker, 30, of Stonecrest, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Natalie Jackson, 40, of East Point, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to four years and three months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Rogerick Smith, 46, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Keandre Bates, 31, of Decatur, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Jeana Alston, 43, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to three years and one month in prison and two years of supervised release.

Chafulumisa Lisbon, 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Javon Hamilton, 34, of Bluffton, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Marcena Jordan, 30, of Albany, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Travious Polain, 33, of Decatur, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense and distribute prescription controlled substances and was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The most recent sentencing was Wednesday, May 22, 2024.