Piedmont Park shooting suspect identified

Atlanta Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting at Piedmont Park Monday.

News of an arrest in the case came the day after FOX 5 captured images of men witnesses identified as possible suspects, running from the basketball courts following the shooting.

One of them was reportedly later identified as suspect Artavious Alexander.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Rob DiRienzo was there when shots rang out, capturing exclusive video of people in the park running, and of the victim being loaded into an ambulance.

That innocent bystander was shot in the hand when an argument broke out at the basketball courts and someone opened fire at around six that evening. Medics transported the woman to an area hospital.

On Tuesday Atlanta Police announced Alexander's arrest. The 18-year-old is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Waites told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes that city leaders have taken several steps to address violent crime in recent years. That effort included the installation of new cameras at city parks to address crime following the murder of Katherine Janness at Piedmont Park in 2021.

"Cameras were placed throughout the city in all of our parks. Many of them we found to be inoperable, not working, and we needed to get some upgrades so that has happened," Waites said.

A spokesperson with the Mayor's office responded to news of the arrest.

"While this is an ongoing investigation, the safety of visitors to all our parks remains a priority," they said.

The Mayor has a number of initiatives aimed at reducing gun violence—including a recent grant for Citizens Safe and Responsible Gun Ownership training and the purchasing of gun boxes to help reduce the number of illegal guns on our streets.

Alexander is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Officials have not released any information on the victim.