Atlanta PD looking for thieves who stolen from cars on Parkway Drive NE

Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department's Larceny From Auto Unit are seeking assistance from the public in identifying suspects linked to a series of vehicle break-ins on Dec. 8.

Around 7:21 a.m, officers responded to reports of multiple vehicle break-ins at 645 Parkway Drive NE. Upon arrival, they discovered six vehicles had been broken into, with valuable items stolen from each. The possible suspects, captured in attached photographs, are believed to have sold the stolen items at a local pawn shop using someone else's identification. The suspect vehicle is described as an Acura with Georgia license plate CQH9741.

To aid in the investigation, the police are urging anyone with information to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be phoned in at 404-577-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or sent via text by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters remain eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and are not required to disclose their name or any identifying information.



