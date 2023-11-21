Atlanta PD looking for 2 men who reportedly stole TVs, laptops, birth certificates and Social Security cards

article

On Nov. 17, officers swiftly responded to a burglary report at 1757 Richmond Ave SE. The victim, who was away at the time, reported that her residence had been targeted by two men.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers were briefed by the victim, who disclosed that the break-in had been captured by her Ring camera. The preliminary investigation revealed that the two potential suspects initially approached the front door before trespassing into the backyard and forcefully entering the rear of the home.

The burglars made off with 2 Roku TVs, 2 laptops, as well as the birth certificates and Social Security cards belonging to both the victim and her son. An anonymous witness later reported seeing the suspects attempting to sell one of the stolen TVs at a nearby gas station.

Investigators are diligently working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, emphasizing that the information provided is subject to change as the investigation progresses and new details emerge.

Authorities encourage anyone with information related to the case to come forward anonymously. Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. It's important to note that individuals providing information are not required to disclose their name or any identifying details, and they may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.