Atlanta police shoot at armed man inside Emory Hospital Midtown

At around 12:23 p.m. Friday, Atlanta police officers responded to a potential stolen vehicle report at 150 Merritts Avenue NW. Upon arrival, a vigilant citizen informed officers that the possible male suspect was seen fleeing from a nearby apartment.

Officers quickly mobilized, successfully tracking down the suspect in the vicinity of West Peachtree Street NW and Linden Avenue NW. Upon confrontation, it was observed that the man was armed. Police officers began chasing the man with the gun, and he ran into Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Inside the hospital, officers confronted the suspect, resulting in one officer discharging their firearm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and officers safely apprehended the suspect without further escalation.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities actively working to obtain the suspect's information and determine criminal charges. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

