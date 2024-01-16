Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta PD announces death of Zone 4 police officer

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has announced the death of one of its newest police officers.

Officer Lucas Sizemore passed away on Jan. 9, according to APD. He graduated from the police academy in May and was assigned to the evening watch in Zone 4.

The police department have not released any details about Sizemore's death.

This is the 2nd Atlanta police officer to die this month.

Officer Kenya Galloway suffered a "medical emergency" earlier this month and was found unresponsive in his vehicle at the Atlanta Police Annex on Jan. 4. 