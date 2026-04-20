Atlanta passed open container law for FIFA World Cup

The Brief Atlanta leaders are creating a "Public Entertainment District" downtown to prepare for the FIFA World Cup 26. The temporary district will allow people 21 and older to drink alcohol in public streets and sidewalks. New rules will also ban cruising and the distribution of free commercial products in the area to keep pedestrians safe.



Atlanta city councilmembers passed an ordinance on Monday to designate a temporary entertainment district downtown for the FIFA World Cup 26.

This will allow open containers, but will restrict certain activities from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup preparations in Atlanta

What we know:

The Atlanta City Council is moving to designate a "Public Entertainment District" to manage the influx of visitors for the FIFA World Cup 26.

This designation will last for the duration of the tournament, from June 11 to July 19.

During this time, the city will waive certain rules to allow people of lawful age to consume alcoholic beverages in streets, sidewalks, and other open areas controlled by the city.

This area includes Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, the Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

This temporary zone expands upon the permanent "South Downtown Entertainment District," which is bordered by Alabama Street, Trinity Avenue, Peachtree Street, and Ted Turner Drive. That area will remain following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup.

Dig deeper:

The designated zone will also see strict regulations on commercial activity and traffic.

Distributing free commercial products is prohibited to ensure safe passage for pedestrians.

Additionally, "cruising" will be banned in the district, with the Atlanta Police Department determining where to place notice signs for drivers.

Massive crowds and money

By the numbers:

The city is preparing for a significant global event that will bring both people and revenue to the local economy:

8: The number of matches Atlanta is scheduled to host at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

300,000: The number of unique visitors expected to travel to the city for the tournament.

$1 billion: The estimated economic impact the World Cup is expected to bring to the city.

15,000: The minimum seating capacity required for a facility to qualify for a Public Entertainment District.

$25 million: The minimum economic impact required to trigger this type of city ordinance.

Atlanta on the world stage

The backstory:

The FIFA World Cup 26 is the 23rd edition of the international men's soccer championship. It is being jointly hosted by 16 cities across North America.

Atlanta's schedule includes major matches such as a Round of 32 game on July 1, a Round of 16 game on July 7, and a Semifinal match on July 15.