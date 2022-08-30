Atlanta parents charged with infant daughter's murder

The parents of a child found dead by Atlanta police now face murder charges.

Officials say on Aug. 10, officers were called to a home on the 2200 block of Beecher Road after reports of an unresponsive infant.

Medics rushed the baby girl to a nearby hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, officials say they learned that the child's injuries were consistent with inflicted trauma and secured arrest warrants for both the mother and father.

On Aug. 18, officers arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children for the death of their child.

"May the baby, who was denied its full life, rest in eternal peace," an APD spokesman said in a statement.

Byrd and Turner are both in custody at the Fulton County Jail.