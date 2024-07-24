Atlanta Open serves up tennis to Atlantic Station for the final time

It’s the end of an era for professional tennis in Atlanta, as fans pack into Atlantic Station for the final playing of the Atlanta Open.

Last November, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced it would retire the Atlanta Open and five other 250-level sanctions in 2025, making this week’s tournament at Atlantic Station a bittersweet experience for fans. Since its creation in 2010, the Atlanta Open has been a summer tradition in the city, drawing tens of thousands of fans annually to cheer on the biggest names in men’s singles and doubles tennis. Georgia Bulldog John Isner has emerged as the "king" of the tournament, winning six times between 2013 and 2021. Last year, Taylor Fritz defeated Aleksandar Vukic for the title.

Qualifying for this year’s Atlanta Open began this past Saturday, and the tournament runs at Atlantic Station through Sunday, July 28. For information on tickets and a schedule of events, click here.

We’re no strangers to hanging out on the courts at the Atlanta Open — in fact, spending a morning at Atlantic Station with the pros has become a Good Day Atlanta tradition. And since this is the tournament’s final year, we couldn’t pass up one last chance to serve and volley with the sport’s best, especially during this morning’s special Atlanta Open tennis clinic. Click the video player in this article to check it out!