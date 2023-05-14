Residents at Old Fourth Ward apartment complex fed up with frequent car break-ins

Tiny shards of glass from smashed car windows have become a big problem for residents of Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward who say they’re fed up with car break-ins in the area.

Many are calling for more security while Atlanta police investigate a number of vehicles that were targeted in the neighborhood over the weekend.

"Almost every single weekend," neighbor Billie Jones told FOX 5. "If you come out here in the morning, there’s glass everywhere."

For Jones, it’s not unusual to find broken glass lining the street where she parks her car during visits with her elderly mother at Auburn Glen Apartments on Boulevard SE.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Numerous cars broken into outside Auburn Glen Apartments From: Supplied

Jones said early Saturday morning she discovered glass from her own vehicle scattered across the asphalt along with several other residents.

"They’ve had several car break-ins. This is actually like my third or fourth break in," she said. "I paid almost $300 for a window yesterday on a car that I just purchased last month, and so it’s frustrating."

Atlanta police say they’re investigating at least two other reports of break-ins during that time. One woman reported that her wallet, which contained credit cards, debit cards, her ID and cash, was stolen.

"I had spoken to another guy who said they had taken his weapon," Jones said.

While Atlanta police say most break-ins and thefts can be avoided by not leaving valuables inside your car, Jones said the thieves didn’t take anything materialistic from her. She says they stole her peace of mind instead.

She’s concerned for residents like her mother, who is battling stage four breast cancer.

"Just coming to take care of a sick mom, it’s just hurtful," she said. "She’s a 78-year-old, and so I want her protected. I want her to feel protected."

Jones told FOX 5 she wants to see more security from the apartment complex and additional patrols by Atlanta police in this area out of fear things will only escalate.

"It makes me think that maybe going into the home is next, so now how am I to protect my mom?" she said. "First, they’re starting with cars. What about when they start crawling in windows?"

FOX 5 reached out to Cortland, the company that manages Auburn Glen Apartments, to find out what steps they’re taking, if any, to increase security around the property. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Atlanta police say Zone 6 officers conduct most of their discretionary patrolling in this area of Old Fourth Ward, but residents should still avoid leaving weapons or valuables inside their cars.