Atlanta officer struck while driving motorcycle on I-75, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department said an officer driving a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning.

Police said a motors unit officers was struck by a vehicle. They were alert, conscious and breathing when they went to a hospital.

The crash was in the northbound lanes on Interstate 75 at Cleveland Avenue, north of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The crash caused lane closures, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Police didn't explain if the driver of the vehicle that struck to officer remained at the scene or if the face charges.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police Department cars at the scene.