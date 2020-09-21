Atlanta officer shoots, kills man during standoff outside apartment complex

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a shooting involving an officer Monday night at an Atlanta apartment complex.

The GBI has confirmed with FOX 5 that the officer-involved shooting happened at the Gladstone Apartment Complex in the 500 block of Casanova Street off Boulevard.



Atlanta police officers were called about 7:25 p.m. to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Dearian Bell, 28, of Atlanta, and his wife inside a vehicle. The woman quickly got out of the vehicle, telling the police that the man had a handgun.

At some point, investigators say Bell grabbed a firearm from the vehicle, got out, and for about 12 minutes walked around the area ignoring the officers' commands to put the gun down. At one point, police say Bell advanced toward an APD officer. At that time, the APD officer fired her gun, striking Bell.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

No officer was injured in the incident.

