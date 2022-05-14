Atlanta officer injured when car with sleeping driver rolls, crashes into patrol car

An Atlanta police officer is recovering after he was caught between his patrol car and an SUV with an apparently sleeping driver inside.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:55 p.m. on James Jackson Parkway.

Police said a white Toyota 4Runner was stopped in the middle of the road and the officer noticed someone who appeared to be sleeping at the wheel.

Police said the officer allegedly tried to wake the sleeping driver, to no avail. Then, the officer used an ASP baton to break the rear passenger window and turn off the car.

When the engine stopped, the car wasn't in park and rolled backward. Police said it collided with the patrol car and the officer was caught between.

The officer is in stable condition after he was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital with an injured ankle, police said.