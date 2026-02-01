Man killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle DeKalb County crash

The Brief A man is dead and two other people injured after a crash in DeKalb County. Police said the chain reaction began after someone pulled in front of a car at the intersection of Covington Highway and Glenwood Road. It's unclear if charges will be pressed.



DeKalb County Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that left one man dead and two others injured Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Covington Highway and Glenwood Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a chain reaction began when a driver pulling out of a driveway collided with an SUV. The force of the impact caused the SUV to overturn onto its side or roof and then roll into the path of a third vehicle.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash. Two additional people involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The DeKalb County Police Department has not yet released the identity of the deceased driver or confirmed if any charges will be filed against the driver pulling out of the driveway. The investigation remains ongoing.