Atlanta officer injured in fight with attempted burglary suspect
ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer is expected to recover after being involved in an altercation with an attempted burglary suspect.
The incident occurred at a Dollar Tree on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta overnight.
When the officer arrived at the scene, he found two suspects in the process of stealing from the store, filling a shopping cart with various items. The officer then engaged in a physical struggle with one of the suspects.
Both suspects were eventually taken into custody.