Atlanta offers 'get out of jail (almost) free' deal for traffic warrants

The Brief Clear your record: Atlanta’s Amnesty Program lets you waive FTA traffic warrants without fear of arrest. Traffic violations only: The program does not cover code violations or other offenses. Limited time: Runs March 17 – April 21, 2025 . Check eligibility at court.atlantaga.gov .



Got an outstanding traffic warrant in Atlanta? Been dodging the court like it’s an ex you don’t want to see? Well, good news—the Municipal Court of Atlanta is giving you a chance to clear your record without the fear of getting cuffed in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

From March 17 to April 21, 2025, the City of Atlanta Amnesty Program lets you waive your failure-to-appear (FTA) arrest warrant for traffic violations. That means no more looking over your shoulder when you see flashing lights—at least for that old ticket you never took care of.

Here’s the deal:

Missed your court date for a traffic violation? You’re in luck!

Only traffic-related FTA warrants are eligible. (Sorry, if your offense involved code violations or something wilder, this ain’t for you.)

The court is holding special hearing sessions just for people like you.

Court officials encourage you to take advantage of this golden opportunity. So, before you end up explaining to your boss why you got arrested on your lunch break, check your eligibility at court.atlantaga.gov and handle your business!