Atlanta named 1 of the most rat-infested cities in the US

Atlanta just picked up a very disgusting designation.

The capital of the Peach State is now among the top 10 most rat-infested cities in the country.

That dubious honor comes from pest-control company Terminix, which looked at data provided by over 300 of its branches nationwide to see how many exterminators were called for rat control services in 2023.

The company ranked Atlanta as 10 on its list of 50 most rat-infested cities.

If that ranking makes your skin crawl, at least you don't live in New York City. The Big Apple's pizza rats helped put it at the top of the list.

Atlanta was the only city in Georgia to make the list.

