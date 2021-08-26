Atlanta mother forced to bury child, grandchild after brutal murder in Arizona

A young mother and her 2 year old child that recently moved to Arizona from Atlanta were killed.

Tamecia Sadler cannot believe what happened to her oldest daughter 25-year-old Ta May Sha Wilder and her 2-year-old grandson Ray Jr. on Tuesday.

According to Yuma, Arizona police, she was beaten to death by 28-year-old Trevon Wilhite.

Sadler said she found out through Facebook.

Wilder and her son moved to Yuma back in November and family doesn't know much about him. Police are still digging into his past.

She was a native of the Thomasville Heights neighborhood and graduated from Booker T. Washington in 2014.

Now, as the family goes through pictures, reflections of better times, Sadler knows she must do what no parent plans to do, bury her child and grandchildren

Wilhite was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday.

