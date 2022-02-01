Atlanta woman goes missing after getting into car, police say

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a 30-year-old woman who went missing early Tuesday morning.

Officials say 30-year-old India Eppinger was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of Sylvan Rd getting into a black four-door Hyundai.

Eppinger is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with red and gold dreadlocks.

It is not known what the missing woman was wearing when she disappeared.

Police say India Eppinger went missing after getting into this car. (Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone with information on where Eppinger could be is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

