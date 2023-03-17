Family continues months-long search for missing Atlanta woman

Friday marked two months since an Atlanta woman was last seen. Her family is still desperate for answers.

"As time has went on and we really still have no clues as to where she is or anything like that, we're just getting more on edge about her whereabouts," Tiffany Clark said.

Tiffany said the last few months have been incredibly tough for her family not knowing where her sister Ashley Lollis has gone.

Ashley Lollis (Family supplied)

Ashley has six children waiting for her back home. Friday was her daughter's 12th birthday.

"Her daughter's birthday is today," Tiffany told FOX 5. "She's the most affected right now because she's the youngest, and I don't think she understands where her mom is."

"We're fighters, and we're definitely looking for her," she said. "We're hoping that she returns safely to us."

Ashley Lollis and her sister pose for a photo (Family supplied)

Atlanta Police said the 37-year-old was last seen on January 17th along Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta. They have not released any other information as to what may have happened, or if foul play was involved.

Clark said the family last saw and heard from her as she was trying to get to Alabama to pick up her daughter from their mom.

Clark and her family are hoping someone knows something about what happened so she and her sister can be reunited.

Ashley Lollis (Family supplied)

"She's a good person," Tiffany said between tears. "It's kinda hard to be talking about her as if she's not here."

If you have any information about where Ashley could be, please call 911 or contact Atlanta Police as soon as possible.