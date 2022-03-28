Atlanta police searching for missing 40-year-old man with intellectual disability

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a 40-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department are searching for 40-year-old Anthony Holilday.

According to police, Holliday was last seen Sunday at an apartment at 175 Memorial Drive SE.

Officials say Holliday suffers from an intellectual disability.

Police have not released a description of the missing man or what he may be wearing.

If you have any information that could help police find Holliday, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

