2 Atlanta siblings go missing on Halloween, police say

The Brief An Atlanta mother is seeking help to locate her children, Brenna Eaves and Elijah Davis, who went missing on Halloween night after getting into a car on Fern Brooks Drive SW. Police began investigating their disappearance at 12:36 a.m., with Elijah last seen wearing a black and orange hoodie and Brenna in a white T-shirt and pink jacket. The public is urged to contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-5531 with any information that could assist in finding the children.



An Atlanta mom is asking for help locating two of her children who went missing Halloween night.

What we know:

The mother says her children, Brenna Eaves and Elijah Davis, got into a car on Fern Brooks Drive SW at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. Police say the kids were possibly on their way to a party.

The police began their investigation into the disappearance at 12:36 a.m.

Elijah Davis is a 12-year-old boy, approximately 4-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 120 lbs, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and orange hoodie, black pants, and had his face painted.

Brenna Eaves is a 16-year-old girl, approximately 5-feet tall, weighs 150 lbs, and has straight, mid-back length light brown hair and blue-green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a pink jacket.

The police are calling the two of them "critical."

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the siblings were headed. While it's believed they could have been on their way to a party, the location of that party is unknown.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could lead to these two children being found, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-5531.