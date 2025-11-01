2 Atlanta siblings go missing on Halloween, police say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta mom is asking for help locating two of her children who went missing Halloween night.
What we know:
The mother says her children, Brenna Eaves and Elijah Davis, got into a car on Fern Brooks Drive SW at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. Police say the kids were possibly on their way to a party.
The police began their investigation into the disappearance at 12:36 a.m.
Elijah Davis is a 12-year-old boy, approximately 4-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 120 lbs, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and orange hoodie, black pants, and had his face painted.
Brenna Eaves is a 16-year-old girl, approximately 5-feet tall, weighs 150 lbs, and has straight, mid-back length light brown hair and blue-green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a pink jacket.
The police are calling the two of them "critical."
What we don't know:
It's not clear where the siblings were headed. While it's believed they could have been on their way to a party, the location of that party is unknown.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could lead to these two children being found, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-5531.
The Source: This information was originally reported by the Atlanta Police Department.