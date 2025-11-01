Expand / Collapse search

2 Atlanta siblings go missing on Halloween, police say

Published  November 1, 2025 4:12pm EDT
(From left to right: Brenna Eaves, Elijah Davis) (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • An Atlanta mother is seeking help to locate her children, Brenna Eaves and Elijah Davis, who went missing on Halloween night after getting into a car on Fern Brooks Drive SW.
    • Police began investigating their disappearance at 12:36 a.m., with Elijah last seen wearing a black and orange hoodie and Brenna in a white T-shirt and pink jacket.
    • The public is urged to contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-5531 with any information that could assist in finding the children.

ATLANTA - An Atlanta mom is asking for help locating two of her children who went missing Halloween night.

What we know:

The mother says her children, Brenna Eaves and Elijah Davis, got into a car on Fern Brooks Drive SW at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. Police say the kids were possibly on their way to a party.

The police began their investigation into the disappearance at 12:36 a.m.

Elijah Davis is a 12-year-old boy, approximately 4-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 120 lbs, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and orange hoodie, black pants, and had his face painted.

Brenna Eaves is a 16-year-old girl, approximately 5-feet tall, weighs 150 lbs, and has straight, mid-back length light brown hair and blue-green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a pink jacket.

The police are calling the two of them "critical."

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the siblings were headed. While it's believed they could have been on their way to a party, the location of that party is unknown.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could lead to these two children being found, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-5531.

The Source: This information was originally reported by the Atlanta Police Department.

