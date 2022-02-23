Police: 13-year-old boy reported missing in southwest Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say 13-year-old Terrion McDew was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Saville Street in southwest Atlanta.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in a small afro.

McDew was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved sweater, gray sweatpants, and blue socks, and was carrying a clear bookbag.

Police do not believe that the teenager was wearing shoes when he went missing.

If you have seen Terrion McDew recently, please call 911 or investigators at 404-546-4260.

